Man charged with murder of metro Atlanta woman who vanished on Valentine’s Day

CUMMING, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a Gainesville man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman who vanished from her Dawsonville home on Valentine’s Day.

Weeks later, on March 13, searchers from multiple law enforcement agencies discovered the body of Diaja Benson, 30, in a wooded area on Lanier 400 Parkway in Cumming.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke to Devin Bearden, who works at a hospital nearby.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“That’s just terrible. That’s just messed up, and it’s surprising for this area. I feel it’s a normally safe area,” said Bearden.

On Thursday, investigators said Loron Spaulding, 35, was captured by U.S. Marshals in New Jersey.

The GBI say he faces numerous charges, in addition to murder. He awaits extradition to Georgia and will be booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I wonder why they got him so far away? I guess he was just on the run,” said Bearden

Investigators haven’t disclosed how the victim was killed, or a possible motive. They also have revealed if the accused killer knew the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group