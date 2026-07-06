Man accused of possessing, receiving child abuse materials in Georgia indicted by federal grand jury

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man arrested in September 2025 was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Alex Yunyou was arrested in Forsyth County last September, though the details of the case were not released by the sheriff’s office due to the nature of the crime.

According to a federal indictment filed on June 22, Yunyou is accused of receiving at least one item visually showing a child engaging in sexually explicit activities from December 2024 to March 2025 using electronic devices, such as a computer or cellphone.

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Court records say Yunyou was also found to have been in possession of a hard drive or other electronic device containing at least one visual file showing a child younger than 12 engaging in a sexually explicit act sometime on or about Aug. 28, 2025, the indictment says.

If convicted, Yunyou will be required to turn over or forfeit any items or materials containing the child sexual abuse materials he is accused of possessing, as well as any property, real or personal, traced to profits from activities involving the material in question, the indictment says.

Yunyou was charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials

A trial date for Yunyou has not been set.

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