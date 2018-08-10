LSU football player charged in Cumming gun theft, suspended indefinitely from team

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An LSU football player has been suspended indefinitely from the team after he was arrested in connection with a burglary at a Forsyth County pawn shop.
Tyler Taylor, 19, is charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, theft by taking, criminal damage to property and theft by receiving stolen property. The sophomore linebacker graduated from Lanier High School in 2017.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men were hit by a car while filming a rap video; Now, they are the ones charged
- ‘I hate this county.’ Georgia House candidate convicted of DUI unloads on cops
- Not the peaches! All this rain could hit your wallet at the grocery store
Multiple guns were stolen from Pawnopoly, which is located in Cumming, during an early morning burglary on Jan. 8, according to a police report.
Surveillance video captured two men breaking the shop's glass door with hammers. Then four people grabbed guns from inside the store, jumped back into a waiting car and drove off, the report says.
The report says two of the men in the video matched the description of suspects in a Dec. 25, 2017, burglary at the same location,
The role police say Taylor played in the burglary and how they caught them, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Amanda Coyne with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}