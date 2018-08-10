  • LSU football player charged in Cumming gun theft, suspended indefinitely from team

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An LSU football player has been suspended indefinitely from the team after he was arrested in connection with a burglary at a Forsyth County pawn shop.

    Tyler Taylor, 19, is charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, theft by taking, criminal damage to property and theft by receiving stolen property. The sophomore linebacker graduated from Lanier High School in 2017.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Multiple guns were stolen from Pawnopoly, which is located in Cumming, during an early morning burglary on Jan. 8, according to a police report.

    Surveillance video captured two men breaking the shop's glass door with hammers. Then four people grabbed guns from inside the store, jumped back into a waiting car and drove off, the report says.

    The report says two of the men in the video matched the description of suspects in a Dec. 25, 2017, burglary at the same location, 

    The role police say Taylor played in the burglary and how they caught them, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    Amanda Coyne with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories