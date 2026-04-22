Georgia’s GA-400 project, largest transport investment in state history, breaks ground

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The largest transportation investment in Georgia history is now underway.

State and federal leaders broke ground Wednesday on a $4.6 billion project along GA 400, a major overhaul aimed at easing congestion along one of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors.

But while the long-term goal is faster travel times, drivers told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter they’re already seeing the impact.

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Nightly lane closures are now in effect along portions of GA 400 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., marking the start of what leaders say will be a years long construction process.

“We’re sort of going to get in once and then get out of your way for a very long time,” Russell McMurry, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation, said.

The project will add two tolled express lanes in each direction along a 16-mile stretch from the North Springs MARTA station into Forsyth County.

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Transportation officials say the improvements could help traffic move up to 30 percent faster once complete.

“This is the biggest public private partnership in the history of the United States,” said Deputy Transportation Secretary Steven Bradbury.

Leaders say that partnership will help fund the project, with toll revenue playing a key role.

For many commuters, the benefits feel far off.

“As someone who has to go to the airport once a week, I will be going right through this, so I can imagine a lot of delays for me,” said traveler Kate Gillum.

“Construction is going to mess up traffic even more, but hopefully it alleviates it in the end,” added driver, Brad White.

Officials acknowledge construction will cause short term headaches, but say the payoff will be worth it, with less congestion and more reliable commute times.

“It is going to be painful for a little while, but the pain will be worth it,” said 46th U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beech.

The project is expected to take about five years, with a target completion date in 2031.

It will be funded through a public private partnership, with leaders saying the model reduces reliance on taxpayer dollars.

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