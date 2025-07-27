Forsyth County program puts inmates to work cleaning kennels at animal shelter

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is putting inmates to work at their pet adoption and resource center.

Qualified inmates from the Forsyth County Jail will be taken daily to the center, where they will help staff clean kennels for dogs and cats.

The inmates will be supervised by a deputy while they work to make sure the animals have a clean and safe environment.

The sheriff’s office says the program doesn’t just help the animals, but also gives the inmates a skill they can take with them when they are released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group