Forsyth County issues boil water advisories for 2 areas

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two precautionary boil water advisories have been issued in Forsyth County following water main leaks that caused outages on Thursday.

The Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer reported that the leaks led to low or no water pressure in areas near the intersection of Keith Bridge Road and Grindle Road, as well as along Old Atlanta Road near Chattahoochee Pointe Park.

Water service is currently being restored in the affected areas, but residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The boil water advisory is expected to last for 48 hours unless further notice is given by the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer.

Residents can check if their area is affected by accessing a county map online, which highlights the advisory areas in red.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer at (770) 781-2160 for more information.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group