Missing East Point woman found after someone saw her on Channel 2

EAST POINT, Ga. — Three weeks after an East Point woman vanished, police say she has been located safely.

Police say after Channel 2’s Tom Jones reported on 27-year-old Jacqueline Conover’s disappearance during Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. on Thursday, an employee at a local shelter reached out.

The employee told police that she came to stay at their facility several weeks ago.

Her family told Jones that she had recently gotten out of the hospital and met with Georgia Division of Family and Children Services to get custody of her children. But she vanished after they told her she was not well enough.

Cornelius Hexstall, Conover’s father, said they were surprised when they called her phone and someone they didn’t know answered.

“He said, ‘My name is Anthony, I’m homeless and I’m a minister,” her father said.

“Anthony” told them he wanted to meet with someone in the family at 12:30 a.m.

Police say they have spoken with Conover’s family and informed them where she is, and they are “ecstatic.”

