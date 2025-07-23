Forsyth County to increase public transportation fares

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia county will increase the cost of public transportation.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved an increase for Access Forsyth bus fares and Common Courtesy ride fares.

Access Forsyth bus fares will increase from $2 to $3 for a single fare.

For Common Courtesy ride fares, the passenger pays the first $5 of a single fare.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Forsyth County will then pay the remaining balance of up to $13 for a single fare.

If a single fare totals greater than $13, then the passenger will pay the remaining amount.

According to Russell Brown with Forsyth County, the rate hike is due to increased operating costs.

“Access Forsyth has really seen it grow, as well as common courtesy. Access Forsyth ridership has gone over 100% growth over the last four years,” Brown told WSB Radio.

The rates had stayed the same since 2011, Brown adds.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group