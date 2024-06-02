Forsyth County fire receives help from local municipalities to extinguish blaze at 9,000 acre home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Department with the help of two other municipalities helped to put out a fire on Tuesday.

Fire officials say they responded to a 9,000 square foot home on Pine Tree Circle. Because of the size of the fire and the location, officials say 15 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.

While the fire presented challenging circumstances, FCFD received assistance from partnering agencies at Hall County Fire Rescue and the Gainesville Fire Department.

These municipalities helped to provide multiple units to assist with this incident, along with Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services for staffing one of the FCFD stations while the fire was active.

“Due to the outstanding teamwork of our engine companies and assisting departments, the fire was controlled by 9 a.m. and the home was salvaged with the potential to be repaired and lived in. No residents or animals in the home were injured,” the department said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

