Forsyth Commission term limits could appear before voters, if governor approves

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Term limits could be on the horizon for the Forsyth County Board of Commission members.

The Georgia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 469 unanimously in both chambers, putting the question of limits on elected office before voters.

However, it still needs Gov. Brian Kemp to weigh in before voters are given a chance to decide.

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If Kemp approves the measure, voters would be asked to vote for, or against, the bill in a referendum this November.

As written, SB 469 would make it so members of the Forsyth County Commission could only serve two consecutive terms in office at a time, if elected after Jan. 1, 2027.

Before they can run again, the commissioners would have to wait at least four years after the second full term in office has ended to put their names on the ballot.

The bill passed the Senate on April 2, making it through the sine die gamut to head to the governor’s desk.

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