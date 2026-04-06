‘Tell Rev I’m coming to worship’: Mariah Carey joins Easter service at Ebenezer Baptist Church

ATLANTA — In Atlanta, you never know who you’re going to come across, even in church.

That was especially true on Easter Sunday as music superstar Mariah Carey joined the congregation at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Senator and Rev. Raphael Warnock took a moment to welcome and recognize Carey, noting that she came to worship, “and not to sing.”

“We love to hear her sing, but she came to worship. I love that,” Warnock told the congregation.

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Warnock went on to say that the church’s musical director is also Carey’s musical director.

“I think he was our musical director before he was your musical director. So when you feel the spirit, know where that is coming from,” Warnock said.

Warnock also made reference to arguably her most famous song, ‘All I Want for Christmas is You.’

“Her Christmas album is so bad that folks listen to it at Easter time,” Warnock said. “Good to see you, Mariah. God bless you.”

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