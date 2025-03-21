Family of City of Cumming worker killed in parking lot say their sister’s death ‘wasn’t adding up’

CUMMING, Ga. — The family of a Cumming city worker is still looking for answers as to what happened right before she died in the parking lot while starting her shift.

Crystal Sawyer was hit by a fellow city worker driving in the parking lot and died. Kevin Turner has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned on Friday that though Turner has been charged, he still has a job with the City of Cumming.

The family told Fernandes that the story keeps changing and they are confused about what happened before she died.

At first, they wanted to see surveillance video of the incident but changed their minds after talking to the sheriff.

“It’s a very tough situation for both families because we know he didn’t intentionally mean to harm my sister,” her sister Jessica Godfrey said.

Godfrey said Turner’s arrest didn’t make them feel any better.

“Because it just wasn’t adding up, nothing was adding up,” she said.

The family says city officials have told them different stories at different times.

“She was bent down, he didn’t see her. There was, she was not even fully out of the parking lot yet. There are so many stories that are not adding up to the family,” Godfrey said.

Investigators say Sawyer had just gotten to work. Video shows her getting out of her car and bending down to pick something up. They say the video shows her stand back up and walk towards the building. That’s when they say Turner pulled into the parking lot and hit Sawyer with his city-issued truck.

“If you’re in a parking lot for work and it’s clock-in time, there’s gonna be people walking. Were precautions taken? No. And how fast were you going to cause a fatal injury? And that’s what bothers us, is because if this was the speed limit that was posted in the parking lot? Broken leg or something and my sister would be alive for this,” Godfrey said.

Turner is on administrative leave pending this investigation.

A spokesperson for the City of Cumming said it is the procedure to drug test a worker accused of something like this, but they would not confirm if they tested Turner or what those results were.

