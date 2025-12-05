Ex-Verizon worker accused of opening fake accounts using non-customers’ identities in metro Atlanta

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A former employee at a metro Atlanta Verizon Wireless retailer was arrested for theft and fraud after using a false identity to secure his job and steal $12,000 worth of merchandise, deputies said.

Donald Carroll, who worked at Verizon stores in Forsyth and Gwinnett counties, was discovered to have opened fraudulent accounts using non-Verizon customers’ identities, billing phones and other devices to these accounts, officials said.

Verizon Wireless initiated an investigation after receiving complaints from individuals whose identities were used to open accounts.

The FCSO said this investigation led to the discovery of Carroll’s fraudulent activities.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained warrants for Carroll on multiple charges, including six counts of felony theft by taking identity fraud and two counts of felony theft by taking.

Carroll was initially arrested in Gwinnett County and later transferred from DeKalb County Jail to Forsyth County Jail on Nov. 21.

When applying for the job, Carroll allegedly provided a Georgia driver’s license in another name.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says it decided not to charge Carroll for using a forged Georgia driver’s license to get the job, as Gwinnett County had already charged him with that offense.

