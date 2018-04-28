  • Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Forsyth County

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews a headed to an apparent plane crash in Forsyth County.

    The plane went down in the area of Browns Bridge and Waldrip Circle, according to the Forsyth County Fire Department.

