Disciplinary actions in Forsyth County K-12 schools increased in 2025 even with lower enrollment

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Education maintains a list of disciplinary stats at all of the state’s public school districts for K-12 students.

The latest data available from the state dashboard shows hundreds more incidents occurred in the Forsyth County School District in 2025, even though there were 308 fewer students.

The number of students involved in incidents rose by more than 400 in Forsyth schools.

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The data on the Discipline Dashboard shows changes in enrollment, the number of students suspended both in or out of school, how many incidents happened in the school year that led to suspensions and how many students were involved in those incidents.

While fewer incidents led to students being suspended outside of school, and no students were expelled, the data for the district showed there were more than 500 more disciplinary incidents in 2025 than in 2024.

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According to the latest data, reported for 2025, the Forsyth County School District showed an increase in incidents, students with incidents and suspensions, even though fewer students were enrolled in the district.

Compared to 2024’s data, the district saw the following changes in 2025:

Enrollment shrank from 57,404 to 57,096

In school suspensions increased 3.9%

Incidents leading to in school suspension rose to 47.9%

Out of school suspensions were up 2.5%

Incidents that led to out of school suspensions fell to 29.6%

Students with incidents rose from 3,348 to 3,774

Total incidents rose from 6,220 to 6,795

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, a district spokeswoman said the school system regularly reviews disciplinary data to monitor trends and better support district schools.

The discipline data reflects a wide variety of situations that can happen during a school year, the district said, and the administration remains focused on “maintaining safe, supportive learning environments while addressing incidents appropriately when they arise. Families, district teams, and school leaders work together to support students, and that partnership is an important part of our approach.”

The district added that there were multiple resources and strategies in use at Forsyth County Schools to help students succeed and address potential concerns early on.

“There is no doubt that we have seen an increase in overall discipline numbers over the past few years. This is consistent with what we see happening across the state in the aftermath of the pandemic, as student behaviors have truly been impacted by the global crisis,” Superintendent Dr. Mitch Young said. “From PBIS to trauma-informed behavior interventions, we are working hard to get to the challenges further ‘upstream.’ In addition, the elimination of personal electronic devices is part of our continued focus on addressing negative student behaviors. We continue to work with families as we strive to make our schools the safest learning environments possible.”

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