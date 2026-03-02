Daycare owner didn’t report child’s alleged sexual assault by teacher, gets probation

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A former owner of a Forsyth County daycare center took a plea deal after failing to report when someone said a toddler was sexually assaulted.

Channel 2 Action News reported when Angela Martin lost her license to operate a daycare in the state of Georgia, and she appealed it in court.

After the judge upheld the decision to revoke her license, Martin was given 30 days to close her childcare center.

On Monday, Martin pleaded guilty to one count of reckless conduct and was given 12 months of probation. She was also barred from working with children or operating a childcare center or school.

As part of the deal, the prosecution chose not to pursue further legal action against Martin for the charge of failing to report abuse.

Martin’s attorney said at the age of 76, she is retired.

In court, Martin said, “I’m just sorry.”

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan has been following the story since the president of Cornerstone Schools, Angela Martin, was charged with failing to report alleged sexual abuse at the center in August 2024.

Tulsi Patel, the worker accused in that incident, was later charged with sexually and physically abusing more than a dozen children at another daycare center.

