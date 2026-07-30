Cumming City Council votes to add security cameras to Recreation & Parks office

CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming City Council voted unanimously to add nearly 30 security cameras to their Recreation & Parks department’s main office.

According to the city, they’ll be installing 27 cameras at the office, split up in the following areas:

7 cameras outside the building

17 cameras inside the building

3 cameras at facility outdoor playground

The camera proposal was meant to help provide new layers of protection for the public facility, with the Recreation & Parks Director telling city councilmembers that it was a very busy location throughout the day.

Dir. Jeremy Howell said the headquarters is “home to the Cumming Event Center in which we host large scale events” in addition to the high volume of people using facilities for dance, art and aerobics classes, as well as summer camp programming.

Now approved, the installation project will cost the city $2,654, the lowest of three bids submitted to officials for consideration.

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