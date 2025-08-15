Convicted sex offender found playing badminton with kids at metro Atlanta rec center

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted sex offender in Forsyth County is facing new charges after deputies found him at a recreation center where he wasn’t supposed to be.

Deputies say that the conditions of Zhenyu Cao’s sex offender status only allowed him to drop off or pick up his children at the Old Atlanta Recreation Center. He was not allowed to stay there for any reason.

But deputies spotted Cao’s car at the facility.

On that particular day, the recreation center was hosting a children’s day camp with bouncy houses in front of the building.

Deputies went inside and found Cao playing badminton with some of the children.

When they asked what he was doing, Cao told them his children were at a home and he didn’t realize it was a county recreation center and not a regular gymnasium.

Cao was arrested and charged with sex offender failure to register and comply with request.

