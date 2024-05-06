After 2 years on the run, Forsyth County fugitive caught in next county over

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive on the run for two years is back behind bars, according to deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Vanus Nichols, 42, was caught by Forsyth County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Office on April 11 in Dawsonville.

Officials said Nichols had a felony probation warrant. He was originally charged with possession with intent to sell methamphetamine.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nichols was arrested after trying to escape deputies as they pulled into his driveway.

He is also wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

“It doesn’t matter how long, we will find you,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

'I will love you forever:' Son remembers 75-year-old father killed in DeKalb apartment fire

©2023 Cox Media Group