4-day operation lands 24 people in jail on child sex, human trafficking charges

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Forsyth County say they have arrested 24 people in a major bust that targeted child predators and people who use children for human trafficking.
Operation Just Cause was a four-day effort that was based in Cumming and included law enforcement personnel from 13 state, local and federal agencies.
The suspects who were arrested ranged in age from 19 to 65 and came from as far away as Wisconsin.
