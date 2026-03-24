3 new patrol vehicles approved unanimously for metro Atlanta department

CUMMING, Ga. — The City of Cumming Police Department is getting set for three new patrol vehicles.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of three Dodge Durangos for $205,951 and some change.

According to officials, the price includes the vehicles themselves, fully outfitted for patrol use, which includes emergency lights, cages and radio systems.

“These vehicles will support our officers in safely and effectively serving the community,” police said.

Cumming Police Chief PJ Girvin said funding for the vehicles would be issued through the City of Cumming Police Foundation, not the general budget.

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