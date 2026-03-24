Extreme pollen counts triggering allergies across north Georgia

ATLANTA — After the highest pollen count since last April on Monday, Tuesday’s pollen count again nearly topped 6,000.

These extreme pollen counts, driven primarily by tree pollen, can trigger intense seasonal allergies.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the latest forecasts, including when rain may wash some of the pollen away, on Channel 2 Action News.

The pollen count hit the extreme level Tuesday for the third straight day, with the count at 5,902.

That’s down only slightly from the day before at 6,563. Monday’s count was the 16th highest on record, according to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.

Physicians from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma said this week people are likely to experience symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, coughing or dry throat.

The main tree pollens floating through metro Atlanta air Tuesday were pine, oak, mulberry, sycamore and birch.

Tree pollen is considered high when it’s counted between 90 and 1,499.

Anything at 1,500 or higher is considered to be in the extreme range, according to the National Allergy Bureau.

The daily number has spiked considerably since Friday when it was at 245.

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