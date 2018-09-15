Officers interrupt attempted burglary before suspects led them on chase

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Four burglary suspects are in custody after police say the group fled from deputies and led them on a chase in Forsyth County.
Officers interrupted an attempted burglary at the Chevron gas station on Ga. 9 and Devore Road when the group escaped in a Jeep.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was at the scene as The Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, Alpharetta police and Milton police searched for the suspects.
We’re on scene as @AlpharettaDPS and @ForsythCountySO James road and Martin road search for suspects who robbed four business in Alpharetta and tried to rob one in south Forsyth. One in custody. pic.twitter.com/doMXXALKja— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) September 15, 2018
Police say the group is responsible for four burglaries in Alpharetta and the one attempted burglary in south Forsyth.
