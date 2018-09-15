  • Officers interrupt attempted burglary before suspects led them on chase

    By: Courtney Martinez

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Four burglary suspects are in custody after police say the group fled from deputies and led them on a chase in Forsyth County.

    Officers interrupted an attempted burglary at the Chevron gas station on Ga. 9 and Devore Road when the group escaped in a Jeep. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was at the scene as The Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, Alpharetta police and Milton police searched for the suspects. 

    Police say the group is responsible for four burglaries in Alpharetta and the one attempted burglary in south Forsyth.

