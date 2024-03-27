Forsyth County Commissioners approve deal to build new arena

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A deal is on the table tonight that could help bring another national Hockley team to metro Atlanta.

Forsyth County commissioners approved an agreement on land use for The Gathering.

The special public hearing on The Gathering lasted for nearly four hours between two meetings on Tuesday evening.

In the end, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) passed with four commissioners voting yes and one voting against the deal.

The deal could turn the plot of dirt at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road into a $2 billion development that includes an arena.

With this agreement, now developers turn to the National Hockey League.

“They needed this MOU to be able to go to the NHL to say now we have something,” Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

“It will get us on the road to the NHL, I can’t give you a specific date but the NHL knows exactly what’s going on,” Carl Hirsh with The Gathering said.

During the meetings, there were plenty of questions about the economics behind the deal.

The county is expecting to spend more than $200 million to help fund the project.

Taxes made within the development will be used to pay the bonds back over 20 years.

A study shows the economic impact could be $145 million over that period.

But Commissioner Todd Levent wasn’t convinced.

He was the one commissioner to vote no to the agreement.

“I have a little bit of issue with government putting taxpayer money at risk,” Levent said.

Right now, in the agreement, the county would get $1.50 from each ticket sold at the arena.

Some say that fee should be higher.

“I talked to a couple of commissioners in Cobb County that had said that was one thing with the Braves that they wish they had done and if they had to do it over again, they would’ve put that surcharge on. So I asked for it,” Commissioner Jones Mills said.

But for now, the dozens in jerseys that showed up in support, have a deal that could take Forsyth County one step closer to welcoming a hockey team as its newest resident.

“It’s still a long way from happening,” Mills said.

