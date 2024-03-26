Woman douses GA man with gasoline after she said he touched her inappropriately

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A woman ended up dousing a man with gasoline after she said he touched her inappropriately as she was filling her car with gas at Richmond County gas stations.

The incident happened at Wally’s Gas Station along Windsor Spring Road, WFXG-TV reports.

The woman told deputies that she sprayed the man after he touched her as he was walking away.

She then said the man returned with a different set of clothes on and threatened to kill her, the TV station said. He was also carrying a knife.

The man also said he would “have a shootout with police.”

According to a wanted poster from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the man is well known at the gas station, but right now he has not been charged with any crime.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

