Car goes up in flames in Sandy Springs school parking lot half an hour before kids arrive

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A car caught fire in the parking lot of a Fulton County elementary school on Tuesday morning, according to Sandy Springs police.

Police say officers and firefighters were called to a car fire in the parking lot of Woodland Elementary School on Spalding Drive at 7:15 a.m.

Photos from the scene show the burning car a few yards from the school with other cars parked on either side of it.

According to the Fulton County Schools website, the elementary school opens to students at 7:40 a.m.

No injuries or damage to anything other than the car were reported.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Fulton County Schools to see if the fire had any effects on morning drop-off.

