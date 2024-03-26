North Fulton County

Car goes up in flames in Sandy Springs school parking lot half an hour before kids arrive

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Car catches fire at Woodland Elementary School's parking lot

Car catches fire at Woodland Elementary School's parking lot (Sandy Springs Police Department)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A car caught fire in the parking lot of a Fulton County elementary school on Tuesday morning, according to Sandy Springs police.

Police say officers and firefighters were called to a car fire in the parking lot of Woodland Elementary School on Spalding Drive at 7:15 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Photos from the scene show the burning car a few yards from the school with other cars parked on either side of it.

According to the Fulton County Schools website, the elementary school opens to students at 7:40 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

No injuries or damage to anything other than the car were reported.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Fulton County Schools to see if the fire had any effects on morning drop-off.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office seek inmate who escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital DeKalb County officials are searching for an inmate who they said escaped Grady Memorial Hospital.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read