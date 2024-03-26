GA man who blamed Chihuahua for baby’s severe injuries charged with child endangerment

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An Augusta man is behind bars after investigators said he blamed his baby’s severe head injuries on the family’s Chihuahua.

Richmond County sheriff’s deputies said Khalil Basket and Hannah Nichols brought their daughter to an Augusta area hospital on March 7, complaining the infant was having seizures.

After doing an x-ray, doctors found the child had bleeding on the brain, multiple broken ribs, and a broken collar bone.

Basket said he was home alone with the child when he left the baby in a swing to go use the bathroom. He told investigators that he threw a toy for their Chihuahua to get it, when it jumped on the swing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Soon after, Basket said the baby girl began refusing to eat and started throwing up.

Hannah said she had gone to karaoke the night of the incident. The mother said a couple of days after, she noticed that the baby having “short bursts of painful crying, started twitching, and still wouldn’t eat without throwing up.”

That’s when Hannan said she got a hold of her grandmother and took the baby to the hospital.

According to the incident report, DFCS was called in to investigate.

Basket was arrested on March 10 and has been charged with cruelty to children and aggravated assault.

IN OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office seek inmate who escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital DeKalb County officials are searching for an inmate who they said escaped Grady Memorial Hospital.

©2024 Cox Media Group