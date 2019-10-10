Former watershed commissioner subpoenaed in Atlanta City Hall investigation

ATLANTA - The corruption probe of Atlanta City Hall under former Mayor Kasim Reed is continuing with a new subpoena Thursday morning.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Atlanta City Hall Investigation]
The subject of this subpoena is former Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina.
The subpoena asks for any financial disclosures and records related to Macrina, and also approvals for work-related travel in 2016.
We're going through the subpoena to learn more about this case, on Channel 2 Action News
Macrina was let go in May 2016 because of a number of management missteps and questionable international travel, sources told Channel 2 Action News at the time.
Macrina came to the city of Atlanta from DeKalb County, where she was deputy director of the county watershed management.
Channel 2 Action News has been following this widespread investigation for years.
[TIMELINE: Atlanta City Hall Investigation]
Feds issue another subpoena in the corruption probe of Atlanta City Hall under former Mayor Kasim reeds administration. This one involves former Watershed commissioner Jo Ann Macrina. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/GOBTPcDTHz— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) October 10, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}