  • Former watershed commissioner subpoenaed in Atlanta City Hall investigation

    By: Aaron Diamant

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The corruption probe of Atlanta City Hall under former Mayor Kasim Reed is continuing with a new subpoena Thursday morning.

    [SPECIAL SECTION: Atlanta City Hall Investigation]

    The subject of this subpoena is former Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina. 

    The subpoena asks for any financial disclosures and records related to Macrina, and also approvals for work-related travel in 2016.

    We're going through the subpoena to learn more about this case, on Channel 2 Action News

    Macrina was let go in May 2016 because of a number of management missteps and questionable international travel, sources told Channel 2 Action News at the time.

    Macrina came to the city of Atlanta from DeKalb County, where she was deputy director of the county watershed management. 

    Channel 2 Action News has been following this widespread investigation for years. 

    [TIMELINE: Atlanta City Hall Investigation]

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories