ATHENS, Ga. - Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malkom Parrish was arrested early Wednesday on gun-related charges.
According to documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Parrish was arrested in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday at UGA’s Ramsey Student Center.
According to OnlineAthens.com, a UGA employee found a bookbag with a loaded revolver and extra ammunition at the student center’s basketball court.
A university police officer took the bag to the police station, where Parrish later showed up to retrieve it. Police kept the gun and ammo as evidence. Parrish was given his bag and everything else that was inside.
TRENDING STORIES:
Parrish was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.
He was booked into the Clarke County Jail just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was later released after posting bond.
Parrish played for the Bulldogs from 2014 to 2017. He will forever be remembered as the cornerback involved in the memorable play commonly referred to as "2nd-and-26."
Parrish was in coverage on DeVonta Smith when he scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2018 National Championship. Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}