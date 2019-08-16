Former Reed aide used city funds to buy machine guns, investigation reveals

ATLANTA - An investigation by Channel 2 Action News and our partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has found that a one-time senior aide to former Mayor Kasim Reed used city money to purchase two machine guns, which did not go to the Atlanta Police Department.
Jim Beard was Reed's chief financial officer for six years and a close adviser to the mayor.
Federal authorities subpoenaed records about Beard's tenure in June. Among those were records of gun purchases.
Emails reviewed by Channel 2 Action News and the AJC reveal Beard ordered the guns in late 2015.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher confirmed an Atlanta police officer told federal authorities his name was used without his permission to buy the guns.
