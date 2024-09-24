Former President Donald Trump visiting Savannah to talk about manufacturing, taxes

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump will be in the Peach State on Tuesday afternoon to talk to voters about manufacturing and taxes.

The former president will visit Savannah where he will deliver remarks on the tax code outlining his plan to lower taxes for business owners and highlight the importance of buying American-made goods for the economy.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Johnny Mercer Theatre in Savannah.

The former president's visit will be covered by local news.

Republican vice presidential nominee Senator J.D. Vance, who is running alongside former Pres. Trump, will host a Get Out the Vote Rally in Flowery Branch on Thursday.

The former president’s visit comes just days after Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris visited Cobb County on Friday to discuss reproductive rights.

The visit also comes days after he was targeted in an apparent assassination attempt.

Ahead of his visit, Adelaide Bullock, Georgia Communications Director for Harris for President, released a statement that read:

“Donald Trump is coming to Georgia as reports are uncovering the horrific legacy he left behind: women denied care and losing their lives because of the Trump Abortion Bans he calls a “beautiful thing to watch.” Georgians are fighting back and we’re ready to elect the only candidate in this race who will stand up for our freedom: Vice President Harris.”

Harris brings abortion fight to Georgia following reports of woman’s death tied to heartbeat law

