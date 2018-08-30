HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Former All-Pro Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd was arrested in Henry County a few weeks ago.
According to police paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Lloyd was jailed July 27 and released on $25,000 bond July 30.
The 53-year-old was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor pointing a gun at another person.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police paperwork did not explain why the charges were made.
Lloyd, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, played college football at Fort Valley State.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}