  • Former NFL All-Pro linebacker arrested in Henry County

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Former All-Pro Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd was arrested in Henry County a few weeks ago.

    According to police paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Lloyd was jailed July 27 and released on $25,000 bond July 30.

    The 53-year-old was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor pointing a gun at another person. 

    Police paperwork did not explain why the charges were made.

    Lloyd, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, played college football at Fort Valley State.

