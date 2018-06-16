  • Former NBA player charged with armed robbery in metro Atlanta

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A former NBA player who went to high school in Cobb County was arrested Friday night in connection with an armed robbery in Coweta County, authorities confirmed.

    James Edward "JJ" Hickson, Jr, 29, was charged with armed robbery with a knife and is currently in the Coweta County Jail, according to jail records. He was denied bond.

    Hickson was a standout basketball player at Joseph Wheeler High School in Marietta and attended North Carolina State University before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 19th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

    He would go on to play for the Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards throughout his eight-year NBA career. He most recently played basketball overseas for the Lebanon Champville SC team in 2018.

    The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t release or confirm any more details regarding Hickson’s arrest. 

