Former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker surprises super fan with Chiefs-Eagles MNF tickets

KANSAS CITY — Former Georgia Tech kicker and Super Bowl champion Harrison Butker surprised a Chiefs super fan and her friends with tickets to one of the biggest games of the NFL season.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football game on Nov. 20 will feature Butker and the Chiefs hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Super Bowl LVII rematch kicks off at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

Ahead of the big game, Butker appeared on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday morning where he surprised Teresa Crane. She has been a Chiefs superfan since she married her husband decades ago and stayed a fan after his death in 2019.

“I continued to watch the Chiefs. Not only for myself but also for my grandkids and my son and my daughter,” she told GMA.

Little did she know that during her GMA appearance, Butker would pop onto her interview to reveal the Chiefs were sending her and her “Red Slipper Chief Society” group to the game.

“Are you ready for some football? I’m sending you a special surprise on behalf of the Chiefs. We appreciate your dedication and love for this team so much that we are sending you to this Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Congratulations and go Chiefs!” Butker said.

The surprises didn’t end there. Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, also sent Teresa a message.

“I heard you are a huge Chiefs fan and I want you to continue to cheer for your team with the Red Slipper society.”

Diehard football fan Teresa Crane has been cheering on the @chiefs for decades — so we’re giving her tickets to the team’s upcoming Monday Night Football game against the @Eagles! #MNF pic.twitter.com/UdB2oyYHTV — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 14, 2023

Teresa and her friends will get to attend a game chock full of storylines. Of course, there is the meeting between the Kelce brothers once again and the question of if Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and music superstar Taylor Swift will be in attendance.

But also fans in Georgia will want to cheer on the Eagles and the six former UGA players on Philadelphia’s active roster.

