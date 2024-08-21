Former Georgia governor expresses concerns over recent actions of State Election Board

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Republican Governor Nathan Deal is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News expressing concern about the recent actions of the State Election Board.

“My concern is that any type of radical change of any sort this late in the election process has the potential of causing distrust on the part of the public,” Governor Deal said.

The popular two-term former Governor has joined forces with fellow Republican, former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss, and Democrats, former Governor Roy Barnes and former Mayor of Atlanta Shirley Franklin, to lead a group called the Democracy Defense Project.

On Monday, the four bipartisan leaders released a statement criticizing recent rule changes made by the election board writing, “Making substantive changes to the way votes are counted and certified without legislative action will undoubtedly foster chaos and undermine the confidence that Georgians have in the democratic process.”

A three-member majority, appointed by the General Assembly and praised by name by former President Donald Trump at his recent Atlanta rally, has pushed through on three to two vote.

It’s a series of controversial rule changes that critics say overstep the board’s legal authority, which include requiring county election boards to have a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying results.

Another rule still under consideration would require hand counting of ballots at polling places.

Election board member Janelle King was one of those members praised by Trump.

“I’m not looking at partisanship at all. These rules will be in place no matter who is in power in this state. So, I’m looking at whether or not these rules are beneficial for securing our elections,” King told Channel 2 Action News Investigative Reporter Justin Gray.

Gov. Deal says he is worried about the impact that last-minute changes will have on voter trust and confidence in the elections.

“I do think the election board needs to clarify why they’ve made changes and whether or not it will instill greater trust rather than greater distrust,” Deal said.

He says the fledgling Democracy Defense Project is an effort to strengthen trust in Georgia elections across the political spectrum.

“We’re going to be doing what we can. But we’re just four people. We have political opinions that differ from each other, but we can come together because we do have a common purpose. And that’s what’s wrong with our system today, is people can’t come together,” Deal said.

