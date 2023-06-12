Former Ga. school employee charged with child sex crimes, officials say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Muscogee County School District employee was charged with sex crimes after officials say he engaged in inappropriate acts with a minor.
School officials said the Columbus Police Department told leaders that they arrested Hugh Perryman regarding an incident involving a student off-campus on May 31.
Police did not specify what led to Perryman’s arrest.
At the time, Perryman was a part-time employee for the school district. He was terminated following his arrest.
“The District will continue to cooperate fully with the Columbus Police Department’s investigation,” school leaders wrote in a statement. “The safety and welfare of students remain the top priority of the Muscogee County School District.”
Perryman was charged with aggravated child molestation and felony sodomy.
The investigation remains ongoing.
