Former GA deputy fired, arrested for Tasing handcuffed man accused of DUI

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former north Georgia deputy is facing charges after he was arrested and accused of using too much force while arresting a suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that just after midnight on Sunday, Deputy Robert Allen Kline, 51, and other deputies were called to a wreck on Interstate 20 in Greene County.

According to the incident report, Kline arrested the 41-year-old driver of a 2018 Dodge Charger for suspicion of DUI.

While taking the driver to the hospital to be checked out, the incident report says that the driver was raising his voice and cursing, which continued after they arrived at the hospital.

The driver kept trying to get himself out of the wheelchair he was placed in at the hospital, so Kline restrained him with his forearm. That’s when the incident report says the driver got out of the wheelchair and came at Kline “aggressively.”

The report says Kline then Tased the handcuffed driver, knocking him to the floor.

The GBI says that Kline was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault and violation of oath of office. He was released later the same day on a $7,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says Kline had been with the department since February.

