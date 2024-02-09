Former Atlanta Falcon Devin Hester voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Oh — Former Atlanta Falcon Devin Hester is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hester played for the Falcons in 2014 and 2015.

Hester is considered the best return man of all time with an NFL record 20 return touchdowns in his career.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Famously, Hester returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI against the Indianapolis Colts for a touchdown.

In addition to Hester, defensive end Dwight Freeney, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive end Julius Peppers, and linebacker Patrick Willis were all voted into the Hall of Fame as well.

Hester will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame in August.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘This is not the way:’ Atlanta mayor, police chief respond to latest attack on training facility

©2023 Cox Media Group