Woman shot multiple times during attempted robbery, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A woman has been hospitalized after officials say she was shot during an attempted robbery.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital, where she is stable.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

An investigation determined that while the victim was at a gas station on Chapell Road, NW, a person attempted to rob her. During the altercation, she told police she was shot multiple times.

After being shot, the victim told police that she drove two and a half miles to a location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, where she called the police.

No one has been taken into custody.

No further information was provided.

The shooting remains under investigation

