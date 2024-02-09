Massive fire engulfs at least 3 homes in Brookhaven subdivision, officials confirm

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to battle a massive fire in a Brookhaven subdivision.

DeKalb County Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News just before 4 a.m. Friday, crews received reports of a fire at a home at Arbor Trace in Brookhaven.

When crews arrived, they saw large flames coming from a house in The Arbors at Lenox Par subdivision.

Officials confirmed that the fire had spread to three houses.

According to the investigation, the owners of the first home that caught fire were out of town and got a notification from their Ring doorbell that something was wrong. Officials said they saw smoke coming from their home when they looked at the camera. After seeing the smoke, they alerted crews and went home.

Crews added that three other homes have been evacuated while firefighters battle the blaze.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

The cause is still under investigation.

We have a reporter and photographer at the scene gathering information and will have the latest on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

