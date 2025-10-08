‘Forever 14:’ Georgia middle schooler dies after cancer battle

DUBLIN, Ga. — A south Georgia school community is mourning the loss of one of their classmates.
Dublin City Schools says Quinteriyah Ashley, 14, died after a long battle with cancer.
“Quinteriyah was the embodiment of strength and courage, and her desire to return to school, even in her weakest moments, is a lasting reminder of both. We love you and will miss you dearly,” the school district wrote.
Her family says that she’ll be “forever 14.”
A funeral service is planned for Saturday afternoon in the Dublin High School auditorium.
