‘Forever 14:’ Georgia middle schooler dies after cancer battle

DUBLIN, Ga. — A south Georgia school community is mourning the loss of one of their classmates.

Dublin City Schools says Quinteriyah Ashley, 14, died after a long battle with cancer.

“Quinteriyah was the embodiment of strength and courage, and her desire to return to school, even in her weakest moments, is a lasting reminder of both. We love you and will miss you dearly,” the school district wrote.

Her family says that she’ll be “forever 14.”

A funeral service is planned for Saturday afternoon in the Dublin High School auditorium.

