Covington police welcomes 5-year-old boy battling leukemia as honorary officer

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Police Department welcomed a new honorary officer on Tuesday, as 5-year-old Henry Taylor was sworn in amidst his battle with a rare form of leukemia.

Taylor, who dreams of becoming a police officer, was officially sworn in at the Covington Police Department. Mayor Fleeta Baggett read a special proclamation in his honor, and Henry received a badge and uniform to mark the occasion.

“Today, we hope we made a little boy’s dream come true. He definitely is an inspiration to our department with his enthusiasm, joy, and compassion. We are honored that Officer Henry has chosen to join our CPD family,” the Covington Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

After being sworn in, Officer Taylor wasted no time getting to work. He made his first traffic stop and even “arrested” Baggett.

To further support Taylor and his family, Police Who Care, Inc. presented them with a $3,000 donation. This donation was funded by the annual Fuzz Run, where $1 from each runner’s registration fee is allocated to support a deserving family or cause.

