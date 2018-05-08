Food delivery driver attacked by man claiming to be 'Jesus'

ATLANTA - A food delivery driver is speaking out after she said a man grabbed her by her head scarf and strangled her.
Sonya King told Channel 2 she feared for her life the day she was making a delivery in northwest Atlanta. She was delivering food for DoorDash at a house on South Grand Avenue.
The door was open when she said a 54-year-old man inside told her to leave the food on the counter.
"He seemed normal. Anybody would have went in," said King.
The woman was headed for the door when she said he told her he wanted to give her a cash tip.
The turn of events that later led to King fighting for her life, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
