Flash Flood Watch issued for much of Georgia

ATLANTA - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of Georgia, including metro Atlanta, for heavy rain that could lead to flooding.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain in your area, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said parts of north Georgia could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain by Saturday morning, with higher amounts in isolated areas.
"Stay weather aware the next few days," Minton said.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: A watch has been issued for most of Georgia including metro Atlanta for heavy rain that could lead to flooding. 2"-4" with isolated 8" of rain possible. Stay weather aware the next few days. pic.twitter.com/g4GkeswnRu— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 25, 2018
There will be a few isolated showers in and around the metro Friday afternoon and into the evening. Those showers and possible thunderstorms will remain a possibility through at least 11 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on severe weather]
As we move through the Memorial Day weekend, the rain will stick around through at least mid-week next week, with highs in the upper-70s and low 80s.
What viewers can only get on Channel 2 Action News:
- New projections showing how much additional rainfall to expect.
- New models pinpointing where a tropical system could make landfall this weekend along the Gulf, bringing flooding rain to the Gulf Coast, Florida and eventually North Georgia.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}