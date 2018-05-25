  • Flash Flood Watch issued for much of Georgia

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of Georgia, including metro Atlanta, for heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said parts of north Georgia could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain by Saturday morning, with higher amounts in isolated areas.

    "Stay weather aware the next few days," Minton said. 

    There will be a few isolated showers in and around the metro Friday afternoon and into the evening. Those showers and possible thunderstorms will remain a possibility through at least 11 p.m.

    As we move through the Memorial Day weekend, the rain will stick around through at least mid-week next week, with highs in the upper-70s and low 80s.

