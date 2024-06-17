Fire crews work to put out apartment fire in DeKalb Co., making it 3rd fire in metro Atlanta today

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue were working to put out an apartment fire.

On Monday evening, first responders were called out to 1103 Briarlake Court.

They arrived to heavy smoke on the scene.

DKFR said at this time there are no injuries or entrapments.

This is the third fire in the metro Atlanta area on Monday.

Early Monday morning, a family of six was killed in a massive house fire in Coweta County.

The victims ranged in ages 6-years-old to 74-years-old.

Five others were injured in that fire.

Then, a third fire ripped through a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

The building was abandoned and no injuries were reported.

