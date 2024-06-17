Massive fire rips through northwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — A massive fire is currently burning at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

The complex is on Joseph E. Boone near Mason Turner Road.

Firefighters say the building is abandoned. The flames appear to have spread to several structures.

Firefighters are currently in defensive mode because the flames are too hot to attack the fire from the inside.

A thick plume of black smoke is visible for miles.

We’ve got multiple crews and NewsChopper 2 headed to the scene to gather more details, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

