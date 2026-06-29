FIFA Fan Fest: Free general admission tickets fully booked

ATLANTA — If you’re wanting to snag a free ticket for FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta, then you’ll have to wait and see if more dates are added.

As of Monday, there are no more free general admission passes available for the festival’s remaining dates on July 1, July 7, July 11, July 14 and July 15 at Centennial Olympic Park. There are still GA+ passes that cost between $45-$85 and VIP packages that cost between $225-$325.

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If you did get a free pass, organizers are encouraging fans to arrive early. There have been several times where capacity has been reached during match days.

The festival is not open for the other Round of 32 and quarterfinal matches. Keep an eye out on the Fan Fest’s website for any additional tickets or dates added.

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