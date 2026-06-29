World Cup fans faced MARTA train issues after match

ATLANTA — A MARTA train was stuck for nearly an hour due to a mechanical issue leaving Atlanta Stadium after Saturday night’s World Cup match.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks said plenty of people are riding the trains Sunday.

SEC Station is one of the busiest stops during the World Cup because everything is right here.

For so many, MARTA is transportation of choice.

The stoppage happened on the Gold Line, leaving Atlanta Stadium moving toward Lenox Station.

A family from California who heard about what happened last night said they are grateful so far there experiences have been positive ones.

“That’s terrible. I saw some sign that there were some cars that were stalled, and I was a little nervous because we’re meeting people here,” Toutoule Ntoya said. “That can definitely inhibit your plans and the things you want to do.”

MARTA is also popular with concert goers.

It’s the second time this week Shakira has performed at State Farm arena, and Fabian and Freddy, two of the singer’s superfans, say the choice to take Marta is an easy one: “We parked at Lindbergh and then we take MARTA, just two or three stations and you are downtown.”

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