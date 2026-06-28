Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Fest reaches capacity again as thousands brave the heat for celebration

ATLANTA — Thousands of soccer fans packed Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday, filling the venue to capacity once again as Atlanta hosted another FIFA Club World Cup match.

Many fans who couldn’t secure tickets to the match gathered downtown for the free watch party, where supporters from around the world celebrated their favorite teams despite soaring temperatures.

“When they brought it to Atlanta, I said I definitely have to go and experience Fan Fest,” attendee Imani Hayden said. “I wasn’t able to get a ticket to the game, but I figured this was the next closest thing.”

Fans proudly represented countries from across the globe throughout the day.

“Go Congo!” Nicia Lufuluabo shouted.

“Go England, whoo!” Tomica Stewart cheered. Stewart’s favorite team will play in Atlanta July 1.

“I’m here for Mexico,” Sergio Alvarez said.

“Mexico tambien, but I had to come support Portugal today,” Antonio Garcia added.

“I’m here for USA,” Isiah Johnson said.

The excitement helped draw another capacity crowd. Organizers temporarily stopped allowing people into the venue and posted a notice on social media alerting fans that Fan Fest had reached capacity.

“So many people supporting the culture,” attendee Lufuluabo said.

The celebration continued despite temperatures climbing into the 90s.

“We haven’t been handling this heat very well,” Hayden said. “I’m mad I forgot my electric fan.”

Vendors said bottled water was their top-selling item throughout the day as fans looked for ways to stay cool.

“It’s so hot,” Stewart said. “Luckily we had our fans. They gave out some fans. Water, luckily they had drink stations, but the heat beat us.”

Firefighters working at the event told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers they treated several people for heat-related illnesses Saturday.

“We just in the shade,” Garcia said.

Even with the extreme heat, attendees said the experience made it worthwhile.

“That’s why we made the trek down, even though it’s super hot,” Hayden said. “We don’t know when it’ll be back, if it’ll ever be back.”

The next scheduled Fan Fest and FIFA Club World Cup match in Atlanta is set for Wednesday, when Congo faces England.

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