Fellow football players, classmates honor Carroll County teen who died of cancer

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Carrollton High School honored one of their own in a special way Friday night.
Trojan football player Chase McDaniel lost his battle with cancer last weekend.
He was just 17.
“It’s hard to realize that someone your age is actually gone,” one of his classmates told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings.
How his teammates and friends paid tribute to the special young man, TONIGHT AT 11.
